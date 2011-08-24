ZURICH Aug 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

* UBS AG will receive a forgivable $20 million loan for deciding to stay in Stamford, Connecticut, for five years instead of moving some investment bankers to the World Trade Center complex in New York City, officials said on Tuesday.

* UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage arm of UBS AG , said on Tuesday it plans no financial adviser cuts in connection with the Swiss bank's announced plans to ax 3,500 jobs.

CREDIT SUISSE

A former Credit Suisse Group AG broker was sentenced to five years in prison for misleading clients about securities he bought for them, after having part of his original conviction overturned earlier this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mobile technology company Myriad Group said on Tuesday it is expanding its global presence with new offices opening in India, Mexico and Dubai.

* mondoBIOTECH holding reported a first half loss of 53.6 million Swiss francs including an impairment charge of 46 million francs.

* SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH improved its net income relative to the previous year to 69.8 million euros from 4.4 million.

* SHL Telemedicine reported second quarter net income of 1.2 million dollars.

* Santhera said the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted patent protection for idebenone (brand name Catena) in the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

ECONOMY

