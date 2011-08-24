ZURICH Aug 24 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
* UBS AG will receive a forgivable $20 million loan
for deciding to stay in Stamford, Connecticut, for five years
instead of moving some investment bankers to the World Trade
Center complex in New York City, officials said on Tuesday.
* UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage arm of
UBS AG , said on Tuesday it plans no financial adviser
cuts in connection with the Swiss bank's announced plans to ax
3,500 jobs.
CREDIT SUISSE
A former Credit Suisse Group AG broker was
sentenced to five years in prison for misleading clients about
securities he bought for them, after having part of his original
conviction overturned earlier this year.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Mobile technology company Myriad Group said on
Tuesday it is expanding its global presence with new offices
opening in India, Mexico and Dubai.
* mondoBIOTECH holding reported a first half loss
of 53.6 million Swiss francs including an impairment charge of
46 million francs.
* SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH improved its net income
relative to the previous year to 69.8 million euros from 4.4
million.
* SHL Telemedicine reported second quarter net
income of 1.2 million dollars.
* Santhera said the United States Patent and
Trademark Office granted patent protection for idebenone (brand
name Catena) in the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
ECONOMY
