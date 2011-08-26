ZURICH Aug 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas, a unit of UBS AG , on Thursday said it hired Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser Brian Zalewski in Chicago.

CREDIT SUISSE , UBS

Charles Schwab Corp , the discount brokerage and money manager, has filed two lawsuits accusing 11 major banks of conspiring to manipulate Libor, which is used to set interest rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of securities.

Defendants include the three largest U.S. banks -- Bank of America Corp , JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc . Others include Barclays Plc Credit Suisse Group AG , Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) HSBC Holdings Plc , Lloyds Banking Group Plc , Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , UBS AG and WestLB AG WDLGgf.F.

TRANSOCEAN

Word No. 1 drilling contractor Transocean has launched an unconditional offer for shares of Aker Drilling.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* CFT said its first half was affected by the strength of the Swiss franc and the performance of its Japanese retail business.

* Elma Electronic posts interim results as of June 30, 2011: continued negative currency effects reduce result.

* Changes in the Board of Directors of Absolute Private Equity Ltd ., Zug

* austriamicrosystems' extraordinary general meeting expands supervisory Board.

* BEKB's 2011 interim results.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's leading economic indicator, the KOF barometer, is due at 0930 GMT. Economists in a Reuters poll expect it to fall to 1.82 in August from 2.04 in July.

