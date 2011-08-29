ZURICH Aug 29 Swiss stocks are poised to open
firmer on Monday, mirroring gains in other European markets,
after U.S. stocks rallied on Friday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open 58
points higher at 5,380 points, pre-market data provided by
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
* An experimental drug from Roche raised "good" HDL
cholesterol substantially without increasing blood pressure, the
problem that sank a rival treatment from Pfizer ,
researchers said on Sunday.
* Roche's diagnostics unit, a key part of the drugmaker's
drive into personalised healthcare, is not yet fully appreciated
by the financial community, the division's head told journalists
at a round-table event in Zurich on Friday.
ACTELION
Actelion Ltd's key experimental drug macitentan failed to
reach its goal in a mid-stage trial in a potentially deadly lung
disease, dealing another blow to the Swiss biotech group's
already battered pipeline.
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG has been asked to give U.S. authorities more
clinical data on its prospective gouty arthritis treatment and
potential blockbuster, ACZ885, so that they can evaluate the
benefit risk profile in a subset of patients.
BANKS
Switzerland's banking industry may have to slash 10,000 jobs
by the end of next year, particularly at Swiss subsidiaries of
big foreign banks, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported.
CREDIT SUISSE
* The Swiss government may be paving the way for a
large-scale transfer of Credit Suisse client data to
the United States in order to save the bank serious legal
troubles that might endanger its future, a Swiss newspaper
reported.
* Credit Suisse said on Monday it had completed the first
ever coking coal swap transaction via a new over the counter
contract cleared by the CME Group .
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT
An Egyptian court sentenced the executive chairman of real
estate and hotels firm Orascom Development to two years
in jail for manipulating the firm's stock price and providing
incorrect data on its finances, a judicial source said.
Orascom said on Monday it would appeal this decision and it
had entered settlement talks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oridion reports 24 percent growth in first half
of 2011.
* Myriad has reached settlement of a legal case
with Openwave Systems Inc. , Redwood City/CA, and will
receive a cash payment of USD 12 million in September 2011.
* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd confirms strategic and
organisational changes with the aim of preserving value around
its lead product and to address the up-coming maturity of the
Convertible Bond.
* PubliGroupe shows net profit for the first half
of 2011 of CHF 14.9 million.
ECONOMY
