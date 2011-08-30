ZURICH Aug 30 Swiss stocks are set to open firmer on Tuesday, mirroring gains in Asia and on Wall Street, as strong U.S. consumer spending data buoys appetite for risky assets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to rise 69 points at the open to 5,514 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas said on Monday it has hired eight financial advisers with nearly $1 billion in combined assets in the past week.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Insurer Baloise posted a net profit of 203.4 million Swiss francs and a combined ratio of 93.0 percent in the first half of 2011.

* VP Bank said it recorded a 20.2 percent year-on-year increase in net income to 19.4 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* Romande Energy Holding posted a 0.7 percent rise in net revenues to 287.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2011.

* Santhera announced plans for a restructuring and said it would concentrate its operations on its key asset Catena. The group said Thomas Maier would take over as Chief Executive, while its chief business officer and chief financial officer have decided to leave the company.

* Sika has agreed to acquire Colauto Adesivos e Massas Ltd, a manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and acoustic damping and structural reinforcement elements for the automotive and transportation industry.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.29 in July, its lowest level since December 2009, from 1.52 in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

EQUITY RESEARCH

* Bernstein cuts Nestle price target to SFR 52 from SFR 64 and downgrades the stock to market-peform from outperform.

