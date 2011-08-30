ZURICH Aug 30 Swiss stocks are set to open
firmer on Tuesday, mirroring gains in Asia and on Wall Street,
as strong U.S. consumer spending data buoys appetite for risky
assets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to rise 69
points at the open to 5,514 points, pre-market data provided by
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS Wealth Management Americas said on Monday it has hired
eight financial advisers with nearly $1 billion in combined
assets in the past week.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Insurer Baloise posted a net profit of 203.4
million Swiss francs and a combined ratio of 93.0 percent in the
first half of 2011.
* VP Bank said it recorded a 20.2 percent
year-on-year increase in net income to 19.4 million Swiss francs
in the first half.
* Romande Energy Holding posted a 0.7 percent rise
in net revenues to 287.9 million Swiss francs in the first half
of 2011.
* Santhera announced plans for a restructuring and
said it would concentrate its operations on its key asset
Catena. The group said Thomas Maier would take over as Chief
Executive, while its chief business officer and chief financial
officer have decided to leave the company.
* Sika has agreed to acquire Colauto Adesivos e
Massas Ltd, a manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and acoustic
damping and structural reinforcement elements for the automotive
and transportation industry.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.29 in July,
its lowest level since December 2009, from 1.52 in June, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.
EQUITY RESEARCH
* Bernstein cuts Nestle price target to SFR 52
from SFR 64 and downgrades the stock to market-peform from
outperform.
