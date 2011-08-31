ZURICH Aug 31 Swiss stocks are set to open firmer on Wednesday, as investors await a raft of U.S. data and expectations grow that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act again to help stimulate the economy at its next meeting.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open points 31 points higher at 5,479 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWATCH

Bloomberg LP lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Swatch Group AG that accused the news service of secretly recording an earnings conference call with securities analysts and giving a transcript to clients.

UBS

UBS laid off three financial advisers and two associates at its Canadian wealth management operation as it seeks to focus on attracting more senior-level advisers to the unit, which serves high-net-worth clients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the acquisition of vehicle and engine emission testing laboratory Environmental Testing Corporation. Colarado-based ETC generated revenues in excess of $10 million in 2010.

* Tamedia increased its turnover in the first half-year by 55.1 per cent to Swiss francs 558.9 million.

* Harbourvest announces preliminary end result of the public tender for Absolute Private Equity Ltd .

* Feintool said it had changed its financial reporting period to correspond to the calendar year as of January 1, 2012.

* Warteck Invest AG posted a 38.5 percent rise in profit in the first half of 2011 to 6.08 million Swiss francs.

* Emmi posted a 2.7 percent increase in net sales in the first half of 2011 to 1.31 billion Swiss francs.

* Altin published its half year results.

* The Board of Directors of Romande Energie Holding SA appointed Pierre Oberson as successor to Olivier Rapin, Board Secretary and Corporate Secretary of the Group.

ECONOMY

* It is still too early to evaluate the Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange interventions in 2009-2010, and measures such as interventions should only be used under exceptional circumstances, the SNB's vice chairman wrote in a research paper.

