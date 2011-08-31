BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
ZURICH Aug 31 Swiss stocks are set to open firmer on Wednesday, as investors await a raft of U.S. data and expectations grow that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act again to help stimulate the economy at its next meeting.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open points 31 points higher at 5,479 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWATCH
Bloomberg LP lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Swatch Group AG that accused the news service of secretly recording an earnings conference call with securities analysts and giving a transcript to clients.
For more, click on:
UBS
UBS laid off three financial advisers and two associates at its Canadian wealth management operation as it seeks to focus on attracting more senior-level advisers to the unit, which serves high-net-worth clients.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS announced the acquisition of vehicle and engine emission testing laboratory Environmental Testing Corporation. Colarado-based ETC generated revenues in excess of $10 million in 2010.
* Tamedia increased its turnover in the first half-year by 55.1 per cent to Swiss francs 558.9 million.
* Harbourvest announces preliminary end result of the public tender for Absolute Private Equity Ltd .
* Feintool said it had changed its financial reporting period to correspond to the calendar year as of January 1, 2012.
* Warteck Invest AG posted a 38.5 percent rise in profit in the first half of 2011 to 6.08 million Swiss francs.
* Emmi posted a 2.7 percent increase in net sales in the first half of 2011 to 1.31 billion Swiss francs.
* Altin published its half year results.
* The Board of Directors of Romande Energie Holding SA appointed Pierre Oberson as successor to Olivier Rapin, Board Secretary and Corporate Secretary of the Group.
ECONOMY
* It is still too early to evaluate the Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange interventions in 2009-2010, and measures such as interventions should only be used under exceptional circumstances, the SNB's vice chairman wrote in a research paper.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* HRG Group Inc says in light of strategic review process, HRG has elected to discontinue hosting quarterly conference calls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Efforts to pay employees staying home to care for family in the United States got a boost on Tuesday with a legislative proposal that would benefit workers, especially women tending to children and aging parents.