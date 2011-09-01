ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss stocks are set to open
higher on Thursday, mirroring gains in Asia and on Wall Street,
as speculation rose the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new
round of monetary easing.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open up 25
points at 5,553 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
ROCHE
The European Commission has approved Roche's medicine
Tarceva for use in patients with a genetically distinct type of
lung cancer, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs said on
Thursday.
UBS
UBS has hired several people in Asia for its private banking
arm, including Alun Branigan, a former founding partner of
emerging markets private equity firm Actis, as head of its
corporate advisory group in Singapore.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said it had completed the acquisition of
Drake Beam Morin.
* Meyer Burger increased its net sales by 61
percent to 575.0 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2011
and said it was on track to meet its full year sales target of
1,2 billion Swiss francs.
* Helvetia increased its business volume by 12.6
percent in original currency in the first half of 2011 and
posted a profit of 170.4 million Swiss francs.
* Implenia said group profit fell 66.1 percent in
the first half of 2011 to 4.2 million Swiss francs.
* Bobst Group said consolidated sales rose 0.4
percent in the first half of 2011 to 562.2 million Swiss francs.
* Straumann said it would purchase its own shares
relating to a maximum of 10 percent of its share capital and
voting rights between Sep. 1, 2011 and Aug. 31, 2012 at the
latest.
* Partners Group has opened a new office in Paris.
* The Board of Directors of Kaba Holding will
propose at its annual general meeting on Oct. 25 to elect Thomas
Pleines, a former CEO and managing director of Allianz Suisse,
to the board.
ECONOMY
* The record-strong Swiss franc did little to dampen Swiss
economic growth in the second quarter versus the first three
months of the year, thanks to higher consumption and goods
exports.
* Retail sales date for July is due at 0715 GMT
* Manufacturing PMI data for August is due at 0730 GMT
