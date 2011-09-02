ZURICH, Sept 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Four patients at the Los Angeles Veterans Affairs medical center who were injected with Roche's Avastin lost vision in the injected eye, a VA spokesman said.

SYNGENTA U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Thursday it will not accept Syngenta's biotech Agrisure Viptera corn at its North American wet milling plants until it receives regulatory approval from the European Union.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life successfully issues a further additional CHF 100 million in hybrid debt.

* Schaffner Group makes acquisition in USA and introduces divisional organization.

* u-blox performs well during first half of 2011, expands market share.

