ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Monday, mirroring declines in Asian markets after disappointing U.S. jobs data and ongoing euro zone debt worries sapped appetite for riskier assets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 80 points to 5,279 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BANKS

The United States has written to Switzerland to demand it hands over detailed information this week on its citizens using Swiss accounts to dodge tax or see Credit Suisse and nine other banks face charges, newspapers reported on Sunday.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant cut its full-year sales and margins target for 2011 on Monday, as the strong Swiss franc and a softening of global demand take their toll.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's cancer drug Afinitor has received European Commission approval for the treatment of a rare type of pancreatic cancer with few treatment options, bolstering potential sales of the likely blockbuster drug.

ROCHE

* British patients with advanced follicular lymphoma, a blood cancer, will have more treatment options after the health funding watchdog recommended Roche's drug MabThera for use with more chemotherapy regimens.

* Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected three drugs for advanced bowel cancer, including Roche's Avastin or generic bevacizumab, saying the medicines' benefits are not clear enough to justify providing them on the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon Solar, a unit of industrial group Oerlikon Corp is launching a new solar module which it said offers 8 percent more efficiency than previous peak values.

ECONOMY

* The head of the leading Swiss business lobby reiterated on Sunday his call for the Swiss National Bank to set a temporary exchange rate target to cap the rise of the franc, saying Swiss firms need a euro rate above 1.20 francs to survive.

