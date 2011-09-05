ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss shares are set to open
lower on Monday, mirroring declines in Asian markets after
disappointing U.S. jobs data and ongoing euro zone debt worries
sapped appetite for riskier assets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 80 points to
5,279 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BANKS
The United States has written to Switzerland to demand it
hands over detailed information this week on its citizens using
Swiss accounts to dodge tax or see Credit Suisse and nine other
banks face charges, newspapers reported on Sunday.
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant cut its full-year
sales and margins target for 2011 on Monday, as the strong Swiss
franc and a softening of global demand take their toll.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's cancer drug Afinitor has
received European Commission approval for the treatment of a
rare type of pancreatic cancer with few treatment options,
bolstering potential sales of the likely blockbuster drug.
ROCHE
* British patients with advanced follicular lymphoma, a
blood cancer, will have more treatment options after the health
funding watchdog recommended Roche's drug MabThera for use with
more chemotherapy regimens.
* Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected three drugs
for advanced bowel cancer, including Roche's Avastin or generic
bevacizumab, saying the medicines' benefits are not clear enough
to justify providing them on the country's state-funded National
Health Service (NHS).
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon Solar, a unit of industrial group Oerlikon Corp
is launching a new solar module which it said offers 8
percent more efficiency than previous peak values.
ECONOMY
* The head of the leading Swiss business lobby reiterated on
Sunday his call for the Swiss National Bank to set a temporary
exchange rate target to cap the rise of the franc, saying Swiss
firms need a euro rate above 1.20 francs to survive.
