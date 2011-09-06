ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss shares are set to extend
Monday's rout on Tuesday as concerns mount about the euro zone
debt crisis and fears of a U.S. recession.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 43 points to
5,100 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed . The following are some of the main factors
expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
Switzerland is set to partially meet a U.S. ultimatum and
deliver an estimate of the amount of assets held by U.S.
residents in secret accounts at Swiss banks, possibly up to $30
billion, the TagesAnzeiger reported, citing unnamed sources.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group : solid growth of AuM, results
impacted by foreign exchange movements
* Acino signs collaboration agreement with Sawai in
Japan.
* Berner Oberland-Bahnen : reports rise in
first-half revenue
ECONOMY
* Swiss consumer price index for August due at 0715 GMT.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect year-on-year inflation of 0.4
percent.
* Switzerland's Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann
called on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Monday to take action
over the overvaluation of the Swiss franc.
