ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss shares are set to extend Monday's rout on Tuesday as concerns mount about the euro zone debt crisis and fears of a U.S. recession.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 43 points to 5,100 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

Switzerland is set to partially meet a U.S. ultimatum and deliver an estimate of the amount of assets held by U.S. residents in secret accounts at Swiss banks, possibly up to $30 billion, the TagesAnzeiger reported, citing unnamed sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group : solid growth of AuM, results impacted by foreign exchange movements

* Acino signs collaboration agreement with Sawai in Japan.

* Berner Oberland-Bahnen : reports rise in first-half revenue

ECONOMY

* Swiss consumer price index for August due at 0715 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect year-on-year inflation of 0.4 percent.

* Switzerland's Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann called on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Monday to take action over the overvaluation of the Swiss franc.

