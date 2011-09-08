ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, in line with other European markets, on expectations the European Central Bank will halt its interest rate rise cycle to help boost the struggling economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to rise 23 points to 5,524 points, data provided by bank Clairden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is considering paring back its onshore U.S. wealth management business and expanding in Asia as part of a revamp of its private banking, a Swiss newspaper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis' drug everolimus, which it will market as Votubia, gains EU approval for a new use in treating a type of benign brain tumour.

* Swiss Prime Site realised a boost in profit of 41.1 percent to 152.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2011.

* Nationale Suisse increased its consolidated profit in the first half of 2011 by 8.4 percent to 54.0 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in Aug versus the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

