ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss shares are poised to open
higher on Thursday, in line with other European markets, on
expectations the European Central Bank will halt its interest
rate rise cycle to help boost the struggling economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to rise 23
points to 5,524 points, data provided by bank Clairden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is considering paring back its onshore U.S.
wealth management business and expanding in Asia as part of a
revamp of its private banking, a Swiss newspaper reported.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis' drug everolimus, which it will market
as Votubia, gains EU approval for a new use in treating a type
of benign brain tumour.
* Swiss Prime Site realised a boost in profit of
41.1 percent to 152.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of
2011.
* Nationale Suisse increased its consolidated profit in the
first half of 2011 by 8.4 percent to 54.0 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged at a
non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in Aug versus the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Thursday.
