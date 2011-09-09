ZURICH, Sept 9 Swiss shares are set to open
lower on Friday, in line with other European markets following
losses overnight on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to fall 29
points to 5,499 points, data provided by bank Clairden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
An internal investigation at Credit Suisse found employees
of the bank systematically infringed internal rules on doing
business in the U.S. and lied to their managers, Swiss newspaper
Tages-Anzeiger reported.
ROCHE
Roche's Actemra, which is used to treat rheumatoid
arthritis, could help asthma patients, scientists said on
Friday, as they identified two mutant genes that may predispose
a person to asthma.
VONTOBEL
Swiss bank Vontobel wants to buy about 10 billion francs
($11.5 billion) of private banking assets, probably in its home
market, as it strives to emerge as a winner from the reshaping
of the Swiss banking industry, its new CEO said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Burckhardt Compression says revises fiscal
guidance for 2011 due to the strong Swiss franc.
* Newron says it reduced its net loss to 0.8 mln
euros in the first half.
* Gurit reports 16.8 percent higher sales on a
currency-adjusted basis for the first half of 2011 and achieves
a Group EBIT margin of 8 percent.
* Partners Group says it has completed an
investment into Sorgenia France, a platform of onshore wind
projects.
* Walter Meier says it further expands its
humidification business with the acquisition of ML System.
