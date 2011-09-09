ZURICH, Sept 9 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Friday, in line with other European markets following losses overnight on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to fall 29 points to 5,499 points, data provided by bank Clairden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

An internal investigation at Credit Suisse found employees of the bank systematically infringed internal rules on doing business in the U.S. and lied to their managers, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported.

ROCHE

Roche's Actemra, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, could help asthma patients, scientists said on Friday, as they identified two mutant genes that may predispose a person to asthma.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel wants to buy about 10 billion francs ($11.5 billion) of private banking assets, probably in its home market, as it strives to emerge as a winner from the reshaping of the Swiss banking industry, its new CEO said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burckhardt Compression says revises fiscal guidance for 2011 due to the strong Swiss franc.

* Newron says it reduced its net loss to 0.8 mln euros in the first half.

* Gurit reports 16.8 percent higher sales on a currency-adjusted basis for the first half of 2011 and achieves a Group EBIT margin of 8 percent.

* Partners Group says it has completed an investment into Sorgenia France, a platform of onshore wind projects.

* Walter Meier says it further expands its humidification business with the acquisition of ML System.

ECONOMY

BROKER RESEARCH * Citigroup cuts Adecco price target to SFR 50 from SFR 70.

