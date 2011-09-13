ZURICH, Sept 13 Swiss shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets, which are seen rebounding after a late rally on Wall Street and a rise in Asia on hopes China could provide financial support to highly-indebted Italy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 55 points to 5,356 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drug company is holding an investor day which is likely to focus on growth prospects for recently acquired eyecare group Alcon.

GOTTEX

The Swiss fund manager said it swung to a first-half net profit of $1 million but full-year profitability depended on the performance of its key products in the second half.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Charles Voegele said Andre Maeder, CEO, was leaving the company with immediate effect because of differences of opinion about the corporate strategy. Frank Beeck, currently chief sales officer, will take over as the new CEO.

* Public pension fund Publica said it was selling its 1.1 billion Swiss franc mortgage portfolio to Berner Kantonalbank on Jan. 1, 2012.

* Nestle said it strengthened leadership in emerging markets with the construction of a new factory in Indonesia.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast announced that it is delivering its ADB-5720SX hybrid Digital Video Recorder to Canal Digital.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening its 4 percent bond maturing in 2049 in a tender . It also said it was reopening its 2 percent bond maturing in 2022.

