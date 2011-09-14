ZURICH, Sept 14 Swiss shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday, mirroring falls in Asia and weaker European
markets, as investors remain sceptical about the ability of euro
zone leaders to tackle their debt problems, sapping appetite for
risky assets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 35 points to
5,322 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
BANKS
* German states run by the Social Democrats (SPD) want to
block a bilateral deal reached last month to tax money stashed
by German citizens in secret accounts in Switzerland, an SPD
state official said in a newspaper on Wednesday.
For more click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova announces FDA approval for U.S. market
re-entry of the Advanced Bionics HiRes 90K cochlear implant.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT
(0915 local)
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks