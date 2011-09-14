ZURICH, Sept 14 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring falls in Asia and weaker European markets, as investors remain sceptical about the ability of euro zone leaders to tackle their debt problems, sapping appetite for risky assets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 35 points to 5,322 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

* German states run by the Social Democrats (SPD) want to block a bilateral deal reached last month to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts in Switzerland, an SPD state official said in a newspaper on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova announces FDA approval for U.S. market re-entry of the Advanced Bionics HiRes 90K cochlear implant.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT (0915 local)

