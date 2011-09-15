ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss stocks are poised to open firmer on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, ahead of the Swiss National Bank's quarterly monetary policy review.

Sentiment also improved as fears of an imminent Greek debt default eased thanks to a show of unity and support for Greece from French and German leaders.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 57 points to 5,473 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. securities regulator is widening its probe into mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the financial crisis, and is pushing for a settlement of more than $200 million with Citigroup , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agency is also negotiating a parallel settlement with Credit Suisse , which acted as collateral manager on the deal, the Journal said.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Nobel Biocare said it had successfully launched a 120 million Swiss franc domestic straight bond issue and that it would use the bond proceeds to partially refinance the outstanding convertible bond due in November 2011.

LONZA

Lonza said on Thursday it had entered a manufacturing agreement with pasteuria bioscience for production of a novel bio-nematicide.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BFW Liegenschaften posts H1 EBIT of CHF 11.9 million

ECONOMY

* Q2 industrial orders due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss National Bank's monetary policy assessment due at 0730 GMT

