ZURICH, Sept 16 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS said it had lost around $2 billion due to rogue dealing by a London-based trader at the Swiss bank and police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of fraud.

For more click on:

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean Ltd , the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, has found more work for four of its 28 midwater rigs, and three secured higher rates, according to its fleet update out on Thursday.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

HOLCIM

Holcim Ltd was informed by The Capital Group Companies that the group and its affiliates own 4.8905 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of Holcim Ltd as of 14 September.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks