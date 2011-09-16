By Martin de Sa'Pinto
| ZURICH, Sept 16
ZURICH, Sept 16 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS said it had lost around $2 billion
due to rogue dealing by a London-based trader at the Swiss bank
and police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of fraud.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Ltd , the world's largest
offshore drilling contractor, has found more work for four of
its 28 midwater rigs, and three secured higher rates, according
to its fleet update out on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
HOLCIM
Holcim Ltd was informed by The Capital Group Companies that
the group and its affiliates own 4.8905 percent of the voting
rights and of the registered share capital of Holcim Ltd as of
14 September.
ECONOMY
