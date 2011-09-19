ZURICH, Sept 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS increased the amount it said it had lost on rogue equity trades to $2.3 billion on Sunday and Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel said the alleged fraud would have consequences for strategy and possibly also for himself.

BANKS

* The German and Swiss governments aim to sign a deal this week on taxing money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts in the Alpine state, according to a German government source.

The terms of the deal, struck in August, could set a model for agreements between Switzerland and other countries. The terms still require approval, however, by the Swiss and German parliaments, and could run into difficulties.

* A widening of the euro zone debt crisis beyond a Greek government default would pose an incalculable risk for Germany's banks, a top German regulator said in an interview.

Roche

Swiss drugmaker Roche has halted deliveries of drugs to some state-owned Greek hospitals, the Wall Street Journal reported the company's chief executive as saying.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said Eurocement Holding extended its stake in Holcim to 10.1 percent.

* Roche announced data on its investigational and approved medicines will be presented at the 2011 European Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress in Stockholm being held 23-27 September 2011.

* Following its acquisition of online travel services provider GTA in May 2011 and as the final part of a three-year investment and cost-reduction programme, the Kuoni Group has an updated corporate structure from 1 October 2011.

ECONOMY

