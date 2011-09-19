ZURICH, Sept 19 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS increased the amount it said it had lost on rogue equity
trades to $2.3 billion on Sunday and Chief Executive Oswald
Gruebel said the alleged fraud would have consequences for
strategy and possibly also for himself.
For related news, click on
BANKS
* The German and Swiss governments aim to sign a deal this
week on taxing money stashed by German citizens in secret
accounts in the Alpine state, according to a German government
source.
The terms of the deal, struck in August, could set a model
for agreements between Switzerland and other countries. The
terms still require approval, however, by the Swiss and German
parliaments, and could run into difficulties.
* A widening of the euro zone debt crisis beyond a Greek
government default would pose an incalculable risk for Germany's
banks, a top German regulator said in an interview.
Roche
Swiss drugmaker Roche has halted deliveries of drugs to some
state-owned Greek hospitals, the Wall Street Journal reported
the company's chief executive as saying.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said Eurocement Holding extended its
stake in Holcim to 10.1 percent.
* Roche announced data on its investigational and
approved medicines will be presented at the 2011 European
Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress in Stockholm being held 23-27
September 2011.
* Following its acquisition of online travel services
provider GTA in May 2011 and as the final part of a three-year
investment and cost-reduction programme, the Kuoni
Group has an updated corporate structure from 1 October 2011.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks