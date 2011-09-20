ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss stocks are set to head
lower at the open on Tuesday, in line with other European
exchanges after Wall Street tracked lower overnight and
following an S&P downgrade of Italy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to drop 30
points at the open to 5328 points, pre-market data provided by
bank Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
A shareholder group has criticised UBS for
appointing the chairman of its internal risk committee to lead
the investigation into loss of more than $2 billion by a rogue
trader, the Daily Telegraph reported.
HOLCIM
Holcim's long-serving Chief Executive Markus
Akermann will step down early next year and be replaced by the
head of Luxemburg-listed steel-producer Aperam , the
cement-maker said on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced that analysis of top-line
safety data from a 12-month extended use study in patients
treated daily with either the investigational drug budesonide or
placebo will be provided in an application to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
ECONOMY
The Swiss economy will grow at a slower pace than previously
expected in 2011 and 2012 after being weighed down by the
record-strong franc and a slowdown in global momentum, the Swiss
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.
EQUITY RESEARCH
* BERENBERG STARTS KUEHNE NAGEL WITH BUY; PRICE
TARGET SFR 124
* BERENBERG STARTS PANALPINA WITH HOLD; PRICE
TARGET SFR 91
Swiss trade data due at 0600 GMT
