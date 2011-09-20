ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss stocks are set to head lower at the open on Tuesday, in line with other European exchanges after Wall Street tracked lower overnight and following an S&P downgrade of Italy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to drop 30 points at the open to 5328 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

A shareholder group has criticised UBS for appointing the chairman of its internal risk committee to lead the investigation into loss of more than $2 billion by a rogue trader, the Daily Telegraph reported.

For related news click on

HOLCIM

Holcim's long-serving Chief Executive Markus Akermann will step down early next year and be replaced by the head of Luxemburg-listed steel-producer Aperam , the cement-maker said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced that analysis of top-line safety data from a 12-month extended use study in patients treated daily with either the investigational drug budesonide or placebo will be provided in an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy will grow at a slower pace than previously expected in 2011 and 2012 after being weighed down by the record-strong franc and a slowdown in global momentum, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.

EQUITY RESEARCH

* BERENBERG STARTS KUEHNE NAGEL WITH BUY; PRICE TARGET SFR 124

* BERENBERG STARTS PANALPINA WITH HOLD; PRICE TARGET SFR 91

Swiss trade data due at 0600 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks