ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets as investors book some of the previous session's gains before the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 22 points to 5,447 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel said he has the support of his board despite the rogue trading scandal that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion and prompted calls for tougher regulation of risky investment bank practices.

U.S. TAX PROBES

Eight offshore banks are the subject of United States federal grand jury investigations examining whether they helped Americans evade taxes, a sign U.S. authorities may be ready to issue subpoenas to those banks as part of a crackdown on offshore tax cheating.

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch Group's core watch business will remain its key growth driver, Chairwoman Nayla Hayek told Swiss magazine Bilan, as she quashed rumours the group could buy a jewellery brand or raise stakes in emerging markets distribution firms.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Goldbach Group said it named Stephan Bergamin new CFO of Goldbach Group.

* New Gurit Business Unit Engineered Structures formed to address additional composite market opportunities.

ECONOMY

