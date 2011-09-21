ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets as investors
book some of the previous session's gains before the conclusion
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 22 points to
5,447 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel said he has the support
of his board despite the rogue trading scandal that cost the
Swiss bank $2.3 billion and prompted calls for tougher
regulation of risky investment bank practices.
For related news, click on
U.S. TAX PROBES
Eight offshore banks are the subject of United States
federal grand jury investigations examining whether they helped
Americans evade taxes, a sign U.S. authorities may be ready to
issue subpoenas to those banks as part of a crackdown on
offshore tax cheating.
For related news, click on
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group's core watch business will remain its key
growth driver, Chairwoman Nayla Hayek told Swiss magazine Bilan,
as she quashed rumours the group could buy a jewellery brand or
raise stakes in emerging markets distribution firms.
For related news click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Goldbach Group said it named Stephan Bergamin new
CFO of Goldbach Group.
* New Gurit Business Unit Engineered Structures
formed to address additional composite market opportunities.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks