ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss shares are set to open sharply down on Thursday as markets worldwide tumbled after a warning from the Federal Reserve that the United States faced a grim economic outlook with "significant downside risks".

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 128 points to 5,344 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel will stress to the board of directors that he wants the investment bank to remain part of Swiss bank's "integrated banking model" in meetings on Thursday and Friday, sources said.

For related news click on

LLB

Liechtenstein's oldest bank LLB warned on Thursday its 2011 results would be well below last year's after it wrote down 49 million Swiss francs on a loan.

For related news click

BANKS

Germany and Switzerland signed an agreement on Wednesday to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts that could net Berlin billions of euros and force the Swiss banking sector to clean up its act.

LOGITECH

Logitech , the world's largest computer mouse maker, slashed its outlook for operating profit for this year and also cut its forecast 2012 sales after already cutting its outlook in July when its chief executive resigned.

For related news click on

ROCHE

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said it has stopped using Roche's Avastin to treat a sight-robbing eye disease as it looks into reports of increased risk of infection.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Swiss ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks