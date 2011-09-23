ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss shares are set to open
higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rebounding
after the Group of 20 economies said they would take all steps
needed to calm the global financial markets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 18 points to
5,306 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel will on Friday attempt to convince
his board the Swiss bank has a future in investment banking and
can bounce back from a $2.3 billion rogue trading crisis.
BANKS
Global bank regulators are committed to reaching a deal on a
capital surcharge for big banks next week, the secretary-general
of the Basel committee said on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* LLB sells its 48 percent stake in Elips Life to
Swiss Re .
* Affichage : CFO to leave the company in the spring
of 2012.
* Kuehne + Nagel has been awarded a 5-year
contract by fashion retailer French Connection for the
warehousing and distribution of clothing and fashion accessories
in the UK.
* LEM steps up its cost reduction plan, has
financial year 2011/12 sales outlook of 200 to 230 million Swiss
francs.
ECONOMY
