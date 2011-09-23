ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss shares are set to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rebounding after the Group of 20 economies said they would take all steps needed to calm the global financial markets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 18 points to 5,306 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel will on Friday attempt to convince his board the Swiss bank has a future in investment banking and can bounce back from a $2.3 billion rogue trading crisis.

For related news click on

BANKS

Global bank regulators are committed to reaching a deal on a capital surcharge for big banks next week, the secretary-general of the Basel committee said on Thursday.

For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LLB sells its 48 percent stake in Elips Life to Swiss Re .

* Affichage : CFO to leave the company in the spring of 2012.

* Kuehne + Nagel has been awarded a 5-year contract by fashion retailer French Connection for the warehousing and distribution of clothing and fashion accessories in the UK.

* LEM steps up its cost reduction plan, has financial year 2011/12 sales outlook of 200 to 230 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks