ZURICH, Sept 26 Swiss shares are set to open
lower on Monday, in line with European markets which are seen
declining on growing doubts that policymakers would be able to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis anytime soon.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 44 points to
5,255 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
* Oswald Gruebel resigned on Saturday as chief executive of
UBS, saying he took the blame for the $2.3 billion loss run up
in alleged rogue trading in its investment banking division.
* Oswald Grübel's resignation came after the bank's board
refused to support his plan to overhaul the bank's strategy and
corporate governance, The Financial Times reported.
NOVARTIS
* Combining two drugs from Novartis and Pfizer to
treat post-menopausal women with a certain type of advanced
breast cancer more than doubled the time they lived without
their disease getting worse, study data showed on Monday.
* Novartis's bone drug Zometa extended survival in older
breast cancer patients but failed to improve disease-free
survival among younger women patients in a large-scale clinical
trial, researchers said on Sunday.
* An investigational therapy has significantly helped people
suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to
exercise, the Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Sunday based on
the results of a late-stage clinical trial.
ROCHE
* Roche's bone strengthening drug Boniva is as good for pain
relief as single dose radiotherapy in patients whose prostate
cancer has spread to their bones, according to data from a
late-stage trial released on Sunday.
* Women with an aggressive type of advanced breast cancer
can live significantly longer without their disease getting
worse if they are treated with an experimental "armed antibody"
drug from Roche, researchers said on Sunday.
* A new skin cancer drug from Roche had "remarkable" results
in a mid-stage trial, substantially shrinking tumours and
lesions in patients with a potentially fatal type of skin
cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Saturday.
* Roche's anti-cancer agent, avastin obtained approval from
the Japanese Ministy of Health, labour and Welfare for the
additional indication of inoperable or recurrent breast cancer.
* Roche the Japanese ministry also apporved its
peginterferon alfa-2a "pegasys" for the additional indication of
chronic active hepatitis b.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Aryzta said group EBITA increased by 44.1 percent
to 393.3 million euros for the financial year ended 31 July
2011.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said on
Saturday he would do all that is necessary to maintain a ceiling
on the Swiss franc, but declined to provide further details.
