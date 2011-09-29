ZURICH, Sept 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

UBS AG interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti appealed to staff in an internal memo to back efforts to make the bank less complex and risky, following a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorised trading.

CREDIT SUISSE

The top U.S. securities regulator is probing Royal Bank of Scotland , Credit Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

NOVARTIS

Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) won the dismissal on Wednesday of U.S. antitrust claims by Novartis unit Sandoz Inc over Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, the final claims in the three-year-old Manhattan case.

The Swiss National Bank's policy is clear and it will defend the limit of 1.20 francs per euro with all necessary means, its Vice Chairman said on Wednesday.

