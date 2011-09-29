HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
ZURICH, Sept 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
UBS AG interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti appealed to staff in an internal memo to back efforts to make the bank less complex and risky, following a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorised trading.
For related news click on
CREDIT SUISSE
The top U.S. securities regulator is probing Royal Bank of Scotland , Credit Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
For related news click on
NOVARTIS
Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) won the dismissal on Wednesday of U.S. antitrust claims by Novartis unit Sandoz Inc over Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, the final claims in the three-year-old Manhattan case.
For related news click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank's policy is clear and it will defend the limit of 1.20 francs per euro with all necessary means, its Vice Chairman said on Wednesday.
For related news click on
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business