Health insurer Blue Shield of California has decided not to pay for Roche Holding's drug Avastin to treat breast cancer after U.S. health advisers said it was not safe or clinically beneficial.

* Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson, Chairman and former CEO of MetLife, to its Board of Directors and strengthens regional representation in its Executive Committee.

* Implenia said its Board of Directors transferred operational management to Anton Affentranger, former Vice Chairman Markus Dennler becomes new Chairman of the Board.

* Newron invites to Extraordinary General Meeting.

* Mikron said Bruno Cathomen assumes office as CEO.

* BKW Group intends to introduce a holding structure to enable a more flexible response in future to changing market requirements and new regulatory challenges.

* Partners Group leads mezzanine investment in Australian quick service restaurant franchisor.

* The Swiss National Bank's franc cap is at the right level for now and the government has more drastic measures up its sleeve to counter the currency's strength although it hopes it will not have to use them, the finance minister told Reuters on Saturday.

* Retail sales data due at 0715 GMT

* PMI data due at 0730 GMT

