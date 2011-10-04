ZURICH Oct 4 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS said on Tuesday it expects to report a modest net profit
for the third quarter after a rogue trading scandal.
For more, click on
TAX
Switzerland, despite bank settlements with the United States
to disclose tax evaders, remains the top refuge for financial
secrecy, according to a new international ranking of tax haven
countries.
REGULATION
Proposals for requiring the world's biggest banks to have an
additional capital cushion of up to 2.5 percentage points of
their assets to shield taxpayers from future rescues passed a
key hurdle on Monday in the teeth of industry opposition.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said Dietmar Roth will assumed
office as a member of the Board of Directors on 3 October 2011.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks