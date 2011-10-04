ZURICH Oct 4 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS said on Tuesday it expects to report a modest net profit for the third quarter after a rogue trading scandal.

TAX

Switzerland, despite bank settlements with the United States to disclose tax evaders, remains the top refuge for financial secrecy, according to a new international ranking of tax haven countries.

REGULATION

Proposals for requiring the world's biggest banks to have an additional capital cushion of up to 2.5 percentage points of their assets to shield taxpayers from future rescues passed a key hurdle on Monday in the teeth of industry opposition.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger said Dietmar Roth will assumed office as a member of the Board of Directors on 3 October 2011.

ECONOMY

