ZURICH Oct 5 Swiss shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday, in line with European markets, as investors
take comfort from an agreement by European finance ministers to
safeguard banks and hunt for bargains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 60 points to
5,505 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
* Credit Suisse lowers Holcim to neutral from
outperform, according to traders. The price target is kept
unchanged at 52 Swiss francs.
* Nomura raises Syngenta price target to SFR 380
from SFR 350; rating buy.
* Kepler starts Flughafen Zuerich AG with reduce
rating.
