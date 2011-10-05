ZURICH Oct 5 Swiss shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, in line with European markets, as investors take comfort from an agreement by European finance ministers to safeguard banks and hunt for bargains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 60 points to 5,505 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

RESEARCH

* Credit Suisse lowers Holcim to neutral from outperform, according to traders. The price target is kept unchanged at 52 Swiss francs.

* Nomura raises Syngenta price target to SFR 380 from SFR 350; rating buy.

* Kepler starts Flughafen Zuerich AG with reduce rating.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks