UPDATE 2-Disruptions at top two copper mines threaten global supply
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
ZURICH Oct 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
An internal investigation into the UBS "rogue trading" scandal showed risk systems detected unauthorised activity but no proper action was taken, the bank's new interim\ boss said as two heads of the division stepped down.
BANKS
* Swiss private bankers say a capital shortfall in the financial sector and a clampdown on tax evasion stand in the way of much-need consolidation in an industry battling rising costs and falling revenues.
TAX
The European Union is looking at whether Switzerland's bilateral tax deals with Britain and Germany are compliant with European law, Brussels' taxation and customs spokesman said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika acquires Comercial de Preresa, which has annual sales of approximately 17 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* Swiss Inflation data for September is due at 0715 GMT
COLOMBO, Feb 8 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Wednesday, continuing to recover from an over 10-month closing low hit earlier in the week, as investors picked up battered blue chips, but concerns over rising market interest rates weighed on sentiment.
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine minister at the centre of a row over her decision to shut more than half the country's mines said closure orders would be released on Wednesday, after mining firms questioned the absence of any formal notices.