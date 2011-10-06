ZURICH Oct 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

An internal investigation into the UBS "rogue trading" scandal showed risk systems detected unauthorised activity but no proper action was taken, the bank's new interim\ boss said as two heads of the division stepped down.

BANKS

* Swiss private bankers say a capital shortfall in the financial sector and a clampdown on tax evasion stand in the way of much-need consolidation in an industry battling rising costs and falling revenues.

TAX

The European Union is looking at whether Switzerland's bilateral tax deals with Britain and Germany are compliant with European law, Brussels' taxation and customs spokesman said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika acquires Comercial de Preresa, which has annual sales of approximately 17 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Inflation data for September is due at 0715 GMT

