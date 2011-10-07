ZURICH Oct 7 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS's head of European credit trading Derrick
Herndon has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter
said.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said Schweizerische
Cement-Industrie-Aktiengesellschaft now holds 20.108 percent of
its voting rights and of its registered share capital.
* Zurich announced the appointment of five senior
managers to its and Santander's Madrid-based joint-venture
holding company, which will be named Zurich Santander Insurance
America, S.L.
* Cicor signed a framework agreement with Hamilton
Sundstrand to manufacture hybrid/electronic module -- an order
representing a volume of 8 million euros over the next three
years.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland jobless data due at 0745 local (0545 GMT)
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks