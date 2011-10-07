ZURICH Oct 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS's head of European credit trading Derrick Herndon has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said Schweizerische Cement-Industrie-Aktiengesellschaft now holds 20.108 percent of its voting rights and of its registered share capital.

* Zurich announced the appointment of five senior managers to its and Santander's Madrid-based joint-venture holding company, which will be named Zurich Santander Insurance America, S.L.

* Cicor signed a framework agreement with Hamilton Sundstrand to manufacture hybrid/electronic module -- an order representing a volume of 8 million euros over the next three years.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland jobless data due at 0745 local (0545 GMT)

