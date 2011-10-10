ZURICH Oct 10 Swiss shares were poised to open higher on Monday following European markets, buoyed by a promise by the leaders of Germany and France to unveil plans to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 45 points to 5,697 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BANKS

The Swiss authorities have convened a crisis committee set up after the 2008 government bailout of UBS to discuss the possible impact on the big banks of the euro zone debt crisis, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reports.

JULIUS BAER

Chairman Raymond Baer says he is optimistic that tax deals with Germany and Britain will be ratified and says he also hopes for an agreement with the United States, the Tagblatt daily reports.

SWISSCOM

The company is profiting from the cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, the finance chief of the company tells the "FAS" newspaper.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog awarded major order in the United States

ECONOMY

