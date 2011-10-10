ZURICH Oct 10 Swiss shares were poised to open
higher on Monday following European markets, buoyed by a promise
by the leaders of Germany and France to unveil plans to solve
the euro zone debt crisis.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 45 points to
5,697 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BANKS
The Swiss authorities have convened a crisis committee set
up after the 2008 government bailout of UBS to
discuss the possible impact on the big banks of the euro zone
debt crisis, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reports.
JULIUS BAER
Chairman Raymond Baer says he is optimistic that tax deals
with Germany and Britain will be ratified and says he also hopes
for an agreement with the United States, the Tagblatt daily
reports.
SWISSCOM
The company is profiting from the cap on the franc at 1.20
per euro, the finance chief of the company tells the "FAS"
newspaper.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisslog awarded major order in the United States
ECONOMY
