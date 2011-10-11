ZURICH Oct 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ROCHE

An experimental drug being developed by Roche Holding AG removed amyloid plaques from the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients in a small early-stage study, according to data published in the Archives of Neurology, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

GOTTEX

Swiss asset manager Gottex Fund Management Holding Ltd has hired former Wellington Management Co executive Steven Lee Hyungwk as managing director to drive business development in the Asia-Pacific region, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

GIVAUDAN

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it had been able to push through price hikes to offset higher raw material costs and that it was sticking to its mid-term goals despite posting slightly weaker-than-expected nine-month sales.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel to acquire Drude Logistik - Establishment of Eurohub in Bad Hersfeld, Germany.

ECONOMY

* Swiss confederation bond auction announcement due at 0600 GMT (0800 local)

