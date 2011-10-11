ZURICH Oct 11 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
ROCHE
An experimental drug being developed by Roche Holding AG
removed amyloid plaques from the brains of Alzheimer's disease
patients in a small early-stage study, according to data
published in the Archives of Neurology, the Swiss drugmaker said
on Monday.
GOTTEX
Swiss asset manager Gottex Fund Management Holding Ltd has
hired former Wellington Management Co executive Steven Lee
Hyungwk as managing director to drive business development in
the Asia-Pacific region, the firm said in a statement on
Tuesday.
GIVAUDAN
Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it had been
able to push through price hikes to offset higher raw material
costs and that it was sticking to its mid-term goals despite
posting slightly weaker-than-expected nine-month sales.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne + Nagel to acquire Drude Logistik -
Establishment of Eurohub in Bad Hersfeld, Germany.
ECONOMY
* Swiss confederation bond auction announcement due at 0600
GMT (0800 local)
RESEARCH
