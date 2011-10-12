ZURICH Oct 12 Swiss stocks are poised to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring moves on Europe's main stock indexes, after Slovak lawmakers rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 12 points to 5,719 points according to the Swiss futures index FSMIc1.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

JULIUS BAER

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday indicted two former private bankers with Julius Baer on charges of selling tax evasion services to wealthy Americans, drawing yet another Swiss bank into the crosshairs of the U.S. Justice Department amid a widening crackdown on offshore tax evasion.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oridion Systems said it had received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating primarily to procedures to ensure that all purchased or received product conforms to specified requirements.

* Ypsomed said its Technology and Operations divisions, headed by Hans Ulrich Lehmann and Benjamin Reinmann respectively, are now directly represented on the management board.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Treasury auctions 2.25 percent 2031 bond

RESEARCH

* Nomura cuts Kuehne + Nagel price target to Sfr 135 from Sfr 145; rating buy

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks