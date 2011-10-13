ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss stocks are poised to open slightly weaker on Thursday after strong recent gains, following other European markets lower over concern about global growth following weaker than expected Chinese trade data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 4 points to 5,777 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche kicked off the big pharma reporting season by posting weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales, as the strong Swiss franc ate into the Swiss drugmaker's topline.

Third-quarter sales at Roche, which is also grappling with lower sales of its key cancer drug Avastin and austerity measures, slipped to 9.82 billion Swiss francs, below the average estimate of 10.2 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss SIX stock exchange is investigating Credit Suisse over possible breaches of the rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.

SARASIN

Julius Baer has submitted a non-binding offer for Bank Sarasin, the Handelzeitung newspaper reported, citing an investment banker in Zurich.

Julius Baer declined to comment on the offer, but a spokesman for the bank said Julius Baer would be interested in Sarasin, which is majority owned by Dutch bank Rabobank. Rabobank and Sarasin both declined to comment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer and Macquarie Enter into Strategic Partnership

* Nobel Biocare launches new implants and diagnostic and treatment planning software

* COMET Group : YXLON achieves technological breakthrough in digital laminography

* Straumann launches innovative nano material for tooth restorations and presents new-generation small-diameter tissue-level implant

ECONOMY

Swiss producer prices for September due at 0715

