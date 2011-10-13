ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss stocks are poised to open
slightly weaker on Thursday after strong recent gains, following
other European markets lower over concern about global growth
following weaker than expected Chinese trade data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 4 points to
5,777 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Roche kicked off the big pharma reporting season by
posting weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales, as the strong
Swiss franc ate into the Swiss drugmaker's topline.
Third-quarter sales at Roche, which is also grappling with
lower sales of its key cancer drug Avastin and austerity
measures, slipped to 9.82 billion Swiss francs, below the
average estimate of 10.2 billion francs in a Reuters
poll.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss SIX stock exchange is investigating Credit Suisse
over possible breaches of the rules governing the
disclosure of management transactions.
SARASIN
Julius Baer has submitted a non-binding offer for
Bank Sarasin, the Handelzeitung newspaper reported, citing an
investment banker in Zurich.
Julius Baer declined to comment on the offer, but a
spokesman for the bank said Julius Baer would be interested in
Sarasin, which is majority owned by Dutch bank Rabobank.
Rabobank and Sarasin both declined to comment.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer and Macquarie Enter into Strategic
Partnership
* Nobel Biocare launches new implants and
diagnostic and treatment planning software
* COMET Group : YXLON achieves technological
breakthrough in digital laminography
* Straumann launches innovative nano material for
tooth restorations and presents new-generation small-diameter
tissue-level implant
ECONOMY
Swiss producer prices for September due at 0715
