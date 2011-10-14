ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss stocks are poised to open higher on Friday, mirroring gains on European indices, as a vote by Slovakia to finally ratify new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund buoys sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 35 points to 5,748 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse is closing its commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-origination unit, but will continue its secondary trading operation, according to a source close to the matter.

* Ambac Assurance Corp won a bid to reinstate a fraudulent inducement claim against a unit of Credit Suisse Securities over a 2007 mortgage-backed securities transaction Ambac insured.

* Ratings agency Fitch placed Credit Suisse's long-term issuer default rating of AA- on Rating Watch Negative.

For related news, click on:

UBS

* Ratings agency Fitch downgrades UBS's long-term issuer default rating to 'A' due to decreased government support.

For related news, click on:

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is eyeing further sales growth for the full-year after third-quarter sales jumped 21 percent, beating expectations thanks to strong demand in Latin America.

For related news, click on:

CLARIANT <CLN.VX]

Clariant said it had raised 365 million euros in debt issuance on the German market.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse said on Thursday Anna Wong will join the Bank as managing director and market area head, Greater China for Private Banking Asia Pacific from October 24. She will report to Marcel Kreis, Head of Private Banking Asia Pacific.

In her most recent position Wong was CEO of HSBC Broking Services (Asia).

* The banking software group Temenos reported revenue growth of 16 percent and estimated full year revenue growth of 5 to 14 percent, but said adjusted earnings fell 35 percent in the quarter.

* Sulzer said it had received orders of 2,647.1 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.

* Synthes said it had established a record date and would hold a special meeting of stockholders on December 15 to consider and vote upon a previously announced merger agreement.

* Elma Electronic said in the first nine months of the business year 2011 consolidated revenue rose 9.1 percent in local currencies to 90.1 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks