ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss stocks are poised to open
higher on Friday, mirroring gains on European indices, as a vote
by Slovakia to finally ratify new powers for the euro zone's
rescue fund buoys sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 35 points to
5,748 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse is closing its commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) loan-origination unit, but will continue its
secondary trading operation, according to a source close to the
matter.
* Ambac Assurance Corp won a bid to reinstate a
fraudulent inducement claim against a unit of Credit Suisse
Securities over a 2007 mortgage-backed securities transaction
Ambac insured.
* Ratings agency Fitch placed Credit Suisse's long-term
issuer default rating of AA- on Rating Watch Negative.
UBS
* Ratings agency Fitch downgrades UBS's long-term issuer
default rating to 'A' due to decreased government support.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is
eyeing further sales growth for the full-year after
third-quarter sales jumped 21 percent, beating expectations
thanks to strong demand in Latin America.
CLARIANT <CLN.VX]
Clariant said it had raised 365 million euros in debt
issuance on the German market.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse said on Thursday Anna Wong will join the
Bank as managing director and market area head, Greater China
for Private Banking Asia Pacific from October 24. She will
report to Marcel Kreis, Head of Private Banking Asia Pacific.
In her most recent position Wong was CEO of HSBC Broking
Services (Asia).
* The banking software group Temenos reported revenue growth
of 16 percent and estimated full year revenue growth of 5 to 14
percent, but said adjusted earnings fell 35 percent in the
quarter.
* Sulzer said it had received orders of 2,647.1 million
Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.
* Synthes said it had established a record date and would
hold a special meeting of stockholders on December 15 to
consider and vote upon a previously announced merger agreement.
* Elma Electronic said in the first nine months of the
business year 2011 consolidated revenue rose 9.1 percent in
local currencies to 90.1 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
