ZURICH Oct 17 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger should stand down at the bank's next annual general meeting in May and hand over then to designated successor Axel Weber, UBS Honorary Chairman Nikolaus Senn was quoted as saying in an interview on Sunday.

For related news, click on

ROCHE

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Anadys Pharmaceuticals in an all-cash transaction worth around $230 mln, boosting its position in the treatment of hepatitis C.

For related news, click on

SARASIN

Swiss private bank Sarasin and its owner Rabobank are hoping that Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the latter's controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

For related news, click on

LONZA

Chemicals company Lonza said it had completed its tender offer for U.S. listed Arch Chemicals, with 91.9 percent of shares tendered, and announced a subsequent offering period to buy the untendered shares.

For related news, click on

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is on track to meet its full-year sales growth target and sees a higher pace of growth in the second half than the first six months, the group's chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.

For related news, click on

TAX

Swiss banks accused of helping Americans to dodge taxes have been summoned to a parliamentary committee hearing this week at which they will be asked to explain their actions, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks