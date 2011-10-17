BRIEF-MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend, above forecasts
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
ZURICH Oct 17 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger should stand down at the bank's next annual general meeting in May and hand over then to designated successor Axel Weber, UBS Honorary Chairman Nikolaus Senn was quoted as saying in an interview on Sunday.
For related news, click on
ROCHE
The Swiss pharmaceuticals company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Anadys Pharmaceuticals in an all-cash transaction worth around $230 mln, boosting its position in the treatment of hepatitis C.
For related news, click on
SARASIN
Swiss private bank Sarasin and its owner Rabobank are hoping that Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the latter's controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
For related news, click on
LONZA
Chemicals company Lonza said it had completed its tender offer for U.S. listed Arch Chemicals, with 91.9 percent of shares tendered, and announced a subsequent offering period to buy the untendered shares.
For related news, click on
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is on track to meet its full-year sales growth target and sees a higher pace of growth in the second half than the first six months, the group's chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.
For related news, click on
TAX
Swiss banks accused of helping Americans to dodge taxes have been summoned to a parliamentary committee hearing this week at which they will be asked to explain their actions, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.