ZURICH Oct 18 Swiss stocks are expected to fall at the open on Tuesday, mimicking bourses elsewhere in Europe, after disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was forecast to open down 31 points at 5,693 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Treating cancer patients with Roche's Herceptin via injections below the skin may work just as well as administering the drug through an infusion, the firm said based on the results of a late-stage study.

EFG

Private bank EFG International plans to slash 10-15 percent of jobs over the next 18 months in an effort to reduce costs and return to profit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Myriad Group AG is looking for a successor to Michel Paulin, who resigned from the board.

* Micronas reported an EBIT for the third quarter of CHF 5.2 million and expects 2011 sales of CHF 155 million, and an EBIT margin of 12 percent.

* Leclanche said it is calling an extraordinary general meeting for Nov. 8 to have shareholders vote on raising fresh capital.

ECONOMY

