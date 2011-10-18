ZURICH Oct 18 Swiss stocks are expected to fall
at the open on Tuesday, mimicking bourses elsewhere in Europe,
after disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and
Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was forecast to open
down 31 points at 5,693 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Treating cancer patients with Roche's Herceptin via
injections below the skin may work just as well as administering
the drug through an infusion, the firm said based on the results
of a late-stage study.
EFG
Private bank EFG International plans to slash 10-15 percent
of jobs over the next 18 months in an effort to reduce costs and
return to profit.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Myriad Group AG is looking for a successor to
Michel Paulin, who resigned from the board.
* Micronas reported an EBIT for the third quarter
of CHF 5.2 million and expects 2011 sales of CHF 155 million,
and an EBIT margin of 12 percent.
* Leclanche said it is calling an extraordinary
general meeting for Nov. 8 to have shareholders vote on raising
fresh capital.
ECONOMY
