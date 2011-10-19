ZURICH Oct 19 Swiss stocks are expected to open
firmer on Wednesday, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe, after
a report said France and Germany may have agreed to boost the
euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was forecast to open
49 points higher at 5,732 points, pre-market data provided by
bank Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NESTLE
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is looking globally
for bolt-on acquisitions and is stepping up investment in Russia
in its hunt for growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
SYNTHES
Synthes, which is being bought by U.S. healthcare group
Johnson & Johnson, posted an 11 percent jump in third-quarter
sales to $1 billion thanks to strong demand in the Asia-Pacific
region.
SONOVA
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova posted first-half preliminary
sales of 763 million Swiss francs on the back of strong demand
for its products.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Santhera to present clinical cata of Catena in
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the 2011 Congress of the World
Muscle Society.
ECONOMY
