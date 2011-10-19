ZURICH Oct 19 Swiss stocks are expected to open firmer on Wednesday, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe, after a report said France and Germany may have agreed to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was forecast to open 49 points higher at 5,732 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NESTLE

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is looking globally for bolt-on acquisitions and is stepping up investment in Russia in its hunt for growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

SYNTHES

Synthes, which is being bought by U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson, posted an 11 percent jump in third-quarter sales to $1 billion thanks to strong demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

SONOVA

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova posted first-half preliminary sales of 763 million Swiss francs on the back of strong demand for its products.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera to present clinical cata of Catena in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the 2011 Congress of the World Muscle Society.

ECONOMY

