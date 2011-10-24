ZURICH Oct 24 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS will cut its return on equity target by 5 percentage
points to 10-15 percent at an investor day next month when the
Swiss bank is expected to announce shrinking its investment
bank, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
BANKS
The Swiss Banking Association would not oppose a proposal
allowing the United States to get access to client data through
group requests, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
SWATCH
Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker is on track to post
record sales this year and growth shows no signs of slowing, the
group's CEO was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
ECONOMY
Swiss trade union and business groups pressed the Swiss
National Bank (SNB) to weaken the franc further to support
struggling exporters, the head of Swiss industry lobby group
Swissmem said on Sunday.
POLITICS
The right-wing Swiss People's Party lost support in a
parliamentary election on Sunday, paving the way for inter-party
haggling as each group seeks to grab the greatest representation
in the power-sharing government.
