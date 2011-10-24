ZURICH Oct 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS will cut its return on equity target by 5 percentage points to 10-15 percent at an investor day next month when the Swiss bank is expected to announce shrinking its investment bank, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

BANKS

The Swiss Banking Association would not oppose a proposal allowing the United States to get access to client data through group requests, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

SWATCH

Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker is on track to post record sales this year and growth shows no signs of slowing, the group's CEO was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

Swiss trade union and business groups pressed the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to weaken the franc further to support struggling exporters, the head of Swiss industry lobby group Swissmem said on Sunday.

The right-wing Swiss People's Party lost support in a parliamentary election on Sunday, paving the way for inter-party haggling as each group seeks to grab the greatest representation in the power-sharing government.

