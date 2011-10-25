ZURICH Oct 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS is set to post a big fall in underlying third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to sluggish trading, though an accounting gain helped cancel out a $2.3 billion rogue trading loss uncovered last month.

NOVARTIS

Novartis' newest medicines will come under the microscope when the Swiss drugmaker posts quarterly results on Tuesday as investors seek reassurance Novartis has what it takes to deal with patent expiries on its top-selling drugs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology Ltd - MB Wafertec responds to a difficult and highly volatile market environment

* Weatherford Reports Third Quarter Results (E)=

* Schlatter plans capital increase

* Castle Alt Inv AG - Transaction in Own Shares

ECONOMY

* UBS Consumption indicator due at 0600 GMT

