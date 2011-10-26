ZURICH Oct 26 Swiss shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, in line with markets in Europe, as investors take a cautious stance ahead of a key meeting of European Union leaders on the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open 18 points lower at 5,690 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank hired mining industry executive Ivano Westin to oversee research coverage of Latin American miners and poached two analysts from rival Goldman Sachs Group as it sharpens focus on Brazilian equity research.

For related news, click on

UBS

* The Bundesbank, the German central bank, said it would allow its former president and chairman designate of UBS , Axel Weber, to act as an adviser to the Swiss bank from February 2012. The approval is limited to advising UBS on the search for new top management, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

* In the largest penalty of its type, Swiss bank UBS was fined $12 million by a U.S. brokerage regulator over its "systemic" failure to properly handle millions of short-sale orders.

For related news, click on

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant is buying Germany's Oberhausen Technology Center, further boosting its industrial & consumer specialties business unit for an undisclosed amount.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss lift and escalator maker Schindler said net profit totaled 528 million Swiss francs for the reporting period from January 1 to September 30, 2011, virtually unchanged compared to the previous year's 530 million francs.

* The board of directors of Sulzer has appointed Juergen Brandt as Chief Executive Officer of Sulzer as of November 1, 2011, on an ad interim basis. Brandt will take over this position in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer.

* Von Roll posted a 21 percent rise in order intake to 490 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates. It was up 7 percent to 434 million francs at current rates.

* Buehler is acquiring manufacturing capacity from Rieter in the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY

RESEARCH

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks