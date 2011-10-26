ZURICH Oct 26 Swiss shares are poised to open
lower on Wednesday, in line with markets in Europe, as investors
take a cautious stance ahead of a key meeting of European Union
leaders on the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open 18
points lower at 5,690 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank hired mining industry executive Ivano Westin to
oversee research coverage of Latin American miners and poached
two analysts from rival Goldman Sachs Group as it sharpens focus
on Brazilian equity research.
UBS
* The Bundesbank, the German central bank, said it would
allow its former president and chairman designate of UBS
, Axel Weber, to act as an adviser to the Swiss bank
from February 2012. The approval is limited to advising UBS on
the search for new top management, the Bundesbank said on
Tuesday.
* In the largest penalty of its type, Swiss bank UBS
was fined $12 million by a U.S. brokerage regulator
over its "systemic" failure to properly handle millions of
short-sale orders.
CLARIANT
Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant is buying Germany's
Oberhausen Technology Center, further boosting its industrial &
consumer specialties business unit for an undisclosed amount.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss lift and escalator maker Schindler
said net profit totaled 528 million Swiss francs for the
reporting period from January 1 to September 30, 2011, virtually
unchanged compared to the previous year's 530 million francs.
* The board of directors of Sulzer has appointed
Juergen Brandt as Chief Executive Officer of Sulzer as of
November 1, 2011, on an ad interim basis. Brandt will take over
this position in addition to his role as Chief Financial
Officer.
* Von Roll posted a 21 percent rise in order intake
to 490 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates. It was
up 7 percent to 434 million francs at current rates.
* Buehler is acquiring manufacturing capacity from Rieter
in the Czech Republic.
