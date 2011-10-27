ZURICH Oct 27 Swiss shares are set to open
firmer on Thursday, mirroring gains in Europe, as investors
breathe a sigh of relief that EU policymakers have agreed to
boost the region's rescue fund and have reached a deal with
private banks and insurers on Greek debt.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open 94
points higher at 5,795 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
BANKS
U.S. authorities have widened their investigation to 17
Swiss banks under scrutiny for possibly helping wealthy
Americans dodge taxes, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing
several financial sector sources.
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB said a murky economic outlook
made near-term forecasting challenging as it posted weaker-than
expected third-quarter results, due to a slowdown in its
early-cycle business.
NOVARTIS
Biogen Idec Inc's experimental drug BG-12 may be
poised to become the world's leading treatment for multiple
sclerosis, based on data from a late-stage clinical trial
released on Wednesday, experts say.
BG-12's safety profile could give it an advantage over
Novartis' recently launched Gilenya, the first oral MS drug to
reach the market.
LOGITECH
Logitech is sticking to its full-year outlook after its
second-quarter net income met expectations, the world's largest
computer mouse maker said on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bucher Industries sustains high level of order
intake.
* Partners Group provides mezzanine financing for
the acquisition of a portfolio of hotels located in the UK and
the Netherlands.
* Zueblin improves balance sheet structure for the
first half-year 2011/2012.
* BKW FMB Energy Ltd signed an agreement for a
syndicated loan, as yet unused, of 300 million Swiss francs at
attractive conditions.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported
consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year of
821.3 million francs, a decrease of 12.4 percent in current
currencies. Consolidated revenue, strongly affected by the
strenght of the Swiss francs, was up 1.7 percent in constant
currencies.
ECONOMY
