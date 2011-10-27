ZURICH Oct 27 Swiss shares are set to open firmer on Thursday, mirroring gains in Europe, as investors breathe a sigh of relief that EU policymakers have agreed to boost the region's rescue fund and have reached a deal with private banks and insurers on Greek debt.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open 94 points higher at 5,795 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

U.S. authorities have widened their investigation to 17 Swiss banks under scrutiny for possibly helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing several financial sector sources.

For more, click on

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said a murky economic outlook made near-term forecasting challenging as it posted weaker-than expected third-quarter results, due to a slowdown in its early-cycle business.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

Biogen Idec Inc's experimental drug BG-12 may be poised to become the world's leading treatment for multiple sclerosis, based on data from a late-stage clinical trial released on Wednesday, experts say.

BG-12's safety profile could give it an advantage over Novartis' recently launched Gilenya, the first oral MS drug to reach the market.

For more, click on

LOGITECH

Logitech is sticking to its full-year outlook after its second-quarter net income met expectations, the world's largest computer mouse maker said on Thursday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries sustains high level of order intake.

* Partners Group provides mezzanine financing for the acquisition of a portfolio of hotels located in the UK and the Netherlands.

* Zueblin improves balance sheet structure for the first half-year 2011/2012.

* BKW FMB Energy Ltd signed an agreement for a syndicated loan, as yet unused, of 300 million Swiss francs at attractive conditions.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year of 821.3 million francs, a decrease of 12.4 percent in current currencies. Consolidated revenue, strongly affected by the strenght of the Swiss francs, was up 1.7 percent in constant currencies.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks