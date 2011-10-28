ZURICH Oct 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

LONZA

Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza is set to grow underlying sales and operating profit this year despite the strong Swiss franc as it benefits from robust demand from pharmaceutical groups, particularly at a plant in China.

ALPIQ

Swiss energy firm Alpiq's sale of German power engineering business Alpiq Anlagentechnik Group (AAT) is attracting interest from a number of private equity firms and trade buyers, banking sources said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron announced that the ongoing talks with Biotie Therapeutics Corp. on the planned acquisition of Newron by Biotie have been terminated.

* Acino said it had appointed Daniel Hossli as Head of Group Legal and Member of Group Management effective November 1, 2011.

* Basilea said its board of directors has set November 29, 2011 as date for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

* Johnson & Johnson has filed an update of the Form S-4 document with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the business combination transaction with Synthes which was announced in April 2011.

* Oxygen Biotherapeutics said the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange has approved its application to remove the company's shares from trading on the SIX exchange. The last day of trading on the SIX will be January 30, 2012.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF indicator due at 0930 GMT

