ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss shares are set to fall on
Monday in line with European markets as investors digest Japan's
intervention in the currency market and await finer details of a
euro zone rescue deal.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 50 points to
5,803 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank will announce the loss of another 1,000 jobs
when it presents third-quarter results on Tuesday, a Swiss
newspaper reported without naming sources.
For related news, click on
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Monday it
expected a further slowdown in economic activity after the
strong Swiss franc weighed on profits.
For related news, click on
UBS
* UBS is aiming to name a permanent chief executive by the
middle of November, when the Swiss bank holds an investor day
and will lay out a new business strategy, the Neue Zuercher
Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no sources.
* The interim chief executive of UBS wants to know by Dec.
15 if he will take the helm of Switzerland's biggest bank on a
permanent basis, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
For more, click on:
NOVARTIS
Protesters gathered in Basel and beside the villa of
Novartis AG Chairman Daniel Vasella on Saturday to
voice opposition to the hefty job cuts announced by the Swiss
pharmaceutical company and others.
For more, click on:
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank said it made a consolidated profit
of 5.8 billion Swiss francs during the first nine months of 2011
as it managed to offset exchange rate losses linked to the
strong Swiss franc.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Valora acquires K. Schmelzer- J. Bettenhausen
GmbH & Co KG, Austria´s leading railway station bookseller,
which has a staff of some 70 employees and generated turnover of
just over 12 million euros in 2010.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks