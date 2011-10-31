ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss shares are set to fall on Monday in line with European markets as investors digest Japan's intervention in the currency market and await finer details of a euro zone rescue deal.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 50 points to 5,803 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank will announce the loss of another 1,000 jobs when it presents third-quarter results on Tuesday, a Swiss newspaper reported without naming sources.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Monday it expected a further slowdown in economic activity after the strong Swiss franc weighed on profits.

UBS

* UBS is aiming to name a permanent chief executive by the middle of November, when the Swiss bank holds an investor day and will lay out a new business strategy, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no sources.

* The interim chief executive of UBS wants to know by Dec. 15 if he will take the helm of Switzerland's biggest bank on a permanent basis, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

NOVARTIS

Protesters gathered in Basel and beside the villa of Novartis AG Chairman Daniel Vasella on Saturday to voice opposition to the hefty job cuts announced by the Swiss pharmaceutical company and others.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank said it made a consolidated profit of 5.8 billion Swiss francs during the first nine months of 2011 as it managed to offset exchange rate losses linked to the strong Swiss franc.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valora acquires K. Schmelzer- J. Bettenhausen GmbH & Co KG, Austria´s leading railway station bookseller, which has a staff of some 70 employees and generated turnover of just over 12 million euros in 2010.

