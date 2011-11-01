ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss shares are poised to open
sharply lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses elsewhere in Europe,
as fresh worries about the euro zone debt crisis weigh after
Greece's prime minister called a referendum on the latest
bailout deal.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 115 points
to 5,616 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced another 1,500 job cuts on
Tuesday and said it was slashing risk-weighted assets in fixed
income as it reported poor third-quarter earnings at its
investment bank.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kudelski is aiming for cost reductions of 90
million Swiss francs as it focuses on redefined core activities.
* Phoenix Mecano said nine months into the year,
consolidated gross sales were up 6.3 percent to 410.2 million
euros from 385.7 million euros.
* Regula Brunner, head of human resources management at
Burckhardt Compression and a member of the executive
board, is handing over her management responsibilities to Susan
Lütolf on June 1, 2012.
* After a successful acquisition of Winterthur Technology
Ltd , 3M Company has commenced an action for
cancellation of the outstanding equity securities of Winterthur
Technology Ltd according to the Stock Exchange Act on 25 May
2011.
ECONOMY
* PMI data for October is due at 0830 GMT
