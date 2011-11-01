ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss shares are poised to open sharply lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses elsewhere in Europe, as fresh worries about the euro zone debt crisis weigh after Greece's prime minister called a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 115 points to 5,616 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced another 1,500 job cuts on Tuesday and said it was slashing risk-weighted assets in fixed income as it reported poor third-quarter earnings at its investment bank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski is aiming for cost reductions of 90 million Swiss francs as it focuses on redefined core activities.

* Phoenix Mecano said nine months into the year, consolidated gross sales were up 6.3 percent to 410.2 million euros from 385.7 million euros.

* Regula Brunner, head of human resources management at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the executive board, is handing over her management responsibilities to Susan Lütolf on June 1, 2012.

* After a successful acquisition of Winterthur Technology Ltd , 3M Company has commenced an action for cancellation of the outstanding equity securities of Winterthur Technology Ltd according to the Stock Exchange Act on 25 May 2011.

ECONOMY

* PMI data for October is due at 0830 GMT

