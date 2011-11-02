ZURICH Nov 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

PETROPLUS

Oil refiner Petroplus due to report Q3 results at 0600 GMT.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean Ltd has asked a federal judge to order BP Plc to cover damages and other costs arising from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

UBS

A federal judge threw out most of a $19.9 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co and a $2 billion case against UBS AG by the trustee seeking money for victims of epic swindler Bernard Madoff's fraud.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika increased sales by 17.2 percent in local currencies in the first nine months of the year, boosted by double-digit growth in all regions apart from Europe South, the group said, but it added the third quarter result was pressured by rising raw material prices and currency effects.

ECONOMY

* Morgan Stanley cuts Credit Suisse price target to 25 Swiss francs from 28 Swiss francs.

