ZURICH Nov 2 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
PETROPLUS
Oil refiner Petroplus due to report Q3 results at 0600 GMT.
For related news, click on
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Ltd has asked a federal judge to order BP Plc
to cover damages and other costs arising from the
Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
For related news, click on
UBS
A federal judge threw out most of a $19.9 billion lawsuit
against JPMorgan Chase & Co and a $2 billion case
against UBS AG by the trustee seeking money for victims of epic
swindler Bernard Madoff's fraud.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika increased sales by 17.2 percent in local
currencies in the first nine months of the year, boosted by
double-digit growth in all regions apart from Europe South, the
group said, but it added the third quarter result was pressured
by rising raw material prices and currency effects.
ECONOMY
* Morgan Stanley cuts Credit Suisse price target
to 25 Swiss francs from 28 Swiss francs.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks