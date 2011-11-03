Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets, as Germany and France warned Greece would not receive an 8 billion euros much needed aid tranche to avoid default until a referendum had passed.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 83 points to 5524 points, Swiss futures FSMIc1 indicated.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re posted a third-quarter profit well above expectations on Thursday, having just reclaimed the key credit rating it lost during the financial crisis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Panalpina reported a gross profit of 356 million Swiss francs in the third quarter of 2011, resulting in a decrease of 7 percent (+11 percent currency adjusted).
* Syngenta announced that Argentina had approved it triple corn stack for cultivation in the country. [SYNN,VX]
* Ypsomed said sales in the first half of the 2011/2012 business year fell 6.6 percent compared to the previous year to 122.8 million Swiss francs. The company also announced the acquisition of ICU Medical Inc.'s orbit diabetes infusion set business.
* Geberit said net income dropped by 4.2 percent to 333.6 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.
ECONOMY
