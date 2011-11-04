ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss stocks are set to open higher on Friday, in line with bourses elsewhere in Europe, lifted by optimism Greece will not hold a referendum over the debt plan.

The blue-chip SMI was set to open up 20 points at 5688 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ABB

Engineering group ABB set out new sales and margins targets, aiming to outpace the market and global economic growth.

For more, clikc on

BANKS

The government of Switzerland has proposed a multibillion-dollar settlement with U.S. authorities over allegations that it helped wealthy Americans avoid billions of dollars in U.S. taxes, according to sources briefed on the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Swiss bourse SIX is freeing EGL from certin disclosure requirements, in view of its delisting.

* Despite the challenging environment over the past few months, Swissquote can present nine month a rise in net profit by 33.9 percent to CHF 26.3 million.

* Alpic said it was adoptic a restructuring programme andd that it expected to close 2011 with a net loss. The restructuring includes cutting 450 jobs, about half of which will be in Switzerland.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will take additional steps to protect the economy in addition to the franc cap, should the risk of deflation become more severe and the economic outlook more cloudy, Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks