ZURICH Nov 14 Swiss stocks are set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains across Europe, as investors hope Italy and Greece will work faster to deal with their debt problems.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening 30 points higher at 5,679 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

The board of UBS will appoint Sergio Ermotti as permanent chief executive shortly before a keenly-awaited investor day on Thursday, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer on Monday said it will charge 50 million Swiss francs against this year's results for a cost-cutting programme, which includes the elimination of 150 jobs.

SARASIN

Sarasin hopes Dutch Rabobank will make a decision this month on its controlling stake that allows the Swiss private bank to remain independent, its management told staff in an internal memo.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is handing over details of around 130 U.S. clients with hidden Swiss accounts as part of a U.S. investigation into tax evasion, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG does not need a new cost cutting programme after it announced a big savings plan last year, Chairman Franz Humer told a newspaper on Sunday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis partner Vectura said lung drug QVA149 was on track for European launch in 2013 and phase III data was due to be published in 2012.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oridion achieves strong financial performance in first nine month period of 2011.

* Galenica said trials on Injectafer presented at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week met their efficacy and safety endpoints.

ECONOMY

* Producer/import price index due at 0815 GMT

