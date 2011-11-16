ZURICH Nov 16 Swiss stocks are poised to
open lower on Wednesday, mirroring other European markets, as
growing fears that the debt crises in Greece and Italy will
spread to France and Spain put a dampener on risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening down 35
points at 5,630 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
UBS is preparing to provide investors with details of a
strategic plan that will shrink its investment bank's balance
sheet by half, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
BALOISE
Swiss insurer Baloise said on Wednesday a haircut on Greek
government debt and negative market development will lead it to
post a considerably lower net profit this year.
TRANSOCEAN
* Transocean Ltd, the world's largest offshore drilling
contractor, released figures on Tuesday that showed estimated
out-of-service time for its floating rigs this quarter had more
than doubled
* A federal judge rejected BP Plc's bid to use
insurance coverage from Transocean Ltd to cover costs stemming
from last year's record oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse said it had appointed David
Murray, Chair of the Future Fund Board of Guardians and the
International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, as a senior
advisor based in Australia.
* Acino appointed Juergen Betzing as its new Chief
Operations Officer and member of group management effective Feb.
1, 2012.
* Inficon acquires assets of Photovac Inc., a
US-based specialist in VOC detection equipment, for an
undisclosed price.
* Orascom Development Holdings reported a loss
after non-controlling interest of 19 million Swiss francs in the
first nine-months of the year.
* Dufry said sales grew 13.8 percent in constant
currencies in the first nine months of the year to 2.237 billion
Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
