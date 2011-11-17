ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss shares are set to
open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets, which are
seen tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency
Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro
zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 31 points to
5,655 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
Sergio Ermotti, the new boss of UBS, could signal the Swiss
bank's return to shareholder payouts on Thursday as he details
plans to slash risky investment banking and shift focus back to
the core business of managing the assets of the world's wealthy.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank is closing its Taiwan fixed income operation,
a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as
the bank embarks on a global cost-cutting initiative.
ROCHE
Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp said Swiss drugmaker
Roche Holdings AG terminated an agreement to develop and market
anti-inflammatory compounds, sending Synta's shares down as much
as 8 percent in after-market trading.
NOVARTIS
Workers at Novartis AG's plant in Nyon called off a strike
after one day when the Swiss drugmaker said it would definitely
look at alternatives to closing the site and ways to keep jobs.
TRANSOCEAN
The owner of the world's largest offshore rig fleet has at
least briefly lost its bragging rights as the drilling
industry's most valuable company based on market capitalization.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life named Markus Leibundgut new CFO of
its Swiss unit.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it increased
its 4.0% straight bonds to CHF 60 million and increased earnings
in the first half of the financial year 2011/2012.
* Newron gives market update.
ECONOMY
