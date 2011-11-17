ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets, which are seen tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 31 points to 5,655 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Sergio Ermotti, the new boss of UBS, could signal the Swiss bank's return to shareholder payouts on Thursday as he details plans to slash risky investment banking and shift focus back to the core business of managing the assets of the world's wealthy.

For related news click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank is closing its Taiwan fixed income operation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the bank embarks on a global cost-cutting initiative.

For related news click on

ROCHE

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp said Swiss drugmaker Roche Holdings AG terminated an agreement to develop and market anti-inflammatory compounds, sending Synta's shares down as much as 8 percent in after-market trading.

For related news click on

NOVARTIS

Workers at Novartis AG's plant in Nyon called off a strike after one day when the Swiss drugmaker said it would definitely look at alternatives to closing the site and ways to keep jobs.

For related news click on

TRANSOCEAN

The owner of the world's largest offshore rig fleet has at least briefly lost its bragging rights as the drilling industry's most valuable company based on market capitalization.

For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life named Markus Leibundgut new CFO of its Swiss unit.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it increased its 4.0% straight bonds to CHF 60 million and increased earnings in the first half of the financial year 2011/2012.

* Newron gives market update.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks