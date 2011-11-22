ZURICH Nov 22 Swiss stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday, in line with other European bourses, expected to rebound following sharp declines on Monday though gains could be limited as fears over the euro zone debt crisis persist.

The blue-chip Swiss SMI was indicated to rise 20 points to 5,497 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu indicated.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

AspenBio Pharma Inc said a unit of Novartis AG ended an agreement to develop and launch AspenBio's bovine products.

SWISS SIX STOCK EXCHANGE

The Swiss stock exchange is cutting 60 jobs due to save costs as the economic environment deteriorates, the Tagesanzeiger newspaper reported on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Origin Enterprises, a 71.4 percent subsidiary of Aryzta , released a first-quarter 2012 trading update.

* Carlo Gavazzi posted stable net income of 7 million Swiss francs in first half of the 2011/12 business year.

* Swiss Re announced the delisting and squeeze-out of outstanding shares in Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd following the exchange offer launched in April as part of establishing its new corporate structure.

* Oerlikon said Clement Woon would succeed Thomas Babacan as CEO of its textiles segment on Jan. 1, 2012 and said the segment planned to simplify its organisation and shift key management to Shanghai.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland trade data due at 0800 local time (0700 GMT)

