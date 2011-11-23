Swiss shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, in line with
European markets seen falling further from seven-week lows hit a
day earlier as disappointing Chinese factory data and slow U.S.
growth revived global recession fears.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen dropping 39 points
to 5,409 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is still interested
in fully acquiring Bank Sarasin and expects to hear a
decision on their offer in the next week, a senior executive
said in Dubai on Wednesday.
ROCHE
The drugmaker said its subsidiary Bryce Acquisition
Corporation has accepted all 94 percent of outstanding shares of
Anadys Pharmaceuticals tendered pursuant to its tender
offer, and it now intends to complete the acquisition through a
short-form merger.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gategroup said it expects an EBITDA margin in the range of
7.4 percent to 7.7 percent for 2011 on full-year actual revenue
of between CHF 2.65 billion and CHF 2.7 billion.
* Schlatter Group said it saw an increase in order
intake in the first nine months of 2011 but the strong Swiss
franc has a major impact on operating result.
* Charles Voegele said it defined a new group
management structure and amended the brand strategy.
* LLB : The Liechtenstein government expressed its
commitment to majority participation by the State of
Liechtenstein in LLB and to LLB's stock exchange listing.
* Kuehne + Nagel and Brazilian aircraft
manufacturer Embraer extend partnership and establish
distribution center in Dubai.
* Kardex said its Remstar division is streamlining
its organisation in the USA.
ECONOMY
