Swiss shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets seen falling further from seven-week lows hit a day earlier as disappointing Chinese factory data and slow U.S. growth revived global recession fears.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen dropping 39 points to 5,409 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is still interested in fully acquiring Bank Sarasin and expects to hear a decision on their offer in the next week, a senior executive said in Dubai on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said its subsidiary Bryce Acquisition Corporation has accepted all 94 percent of outstanding shares of Anadys Pharmaceuticals tendered pursuant to its tender offer, and it now intends to complete the acquisition through a short-form merger.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gategroup said it expects an EBITDA margin in the range of 7.4 percent to 7.7 percent for 2011 on full-year actual revenue of between CHF 2.65 billion and CHF 2.7 billion.

* Schlatter Group said it saw an increase in order intake in the first nine months of 2011 but the strong Swiss franc has a major impact on operating result.

* Charles Voegele said it defined a new group management structure and amended the brand strategy.

* LLB : The Liechtenstein government expressed its commitment to majority participation by the State of Liechtenstein in LLB and to LLB's stock exchange listing.

* Kuehne + Nagel and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer extend partnership and establish distribution center in Dubai.

* Kardex said its Remstar division is streamlining its organisation in the USA.

ECONOMY

